Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 24: On Track To Enter The Safe Zone( Photo Credit – Facebook)

Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina, had a strong fourth weekend at the Indian box office. Backed by favorable word of mouth, the film is having a run of its own and now hopes to emerge as a clean success. It has truly emerged as a case study for movie buffs and the industry, the way it bounced back after being written off in the first week itself. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 24!

How much did Main Vaapas Aaunga earn at the Indian box office in 24 days?

The Bollywood romantic drama has been surprising everyone with its strong comeback from the second week. Through social media chatter and genuine positive feedback on the ground, the film has found its audience, and the response isn’t slowing down, even during the fourth week. The strong run was evident on the fourth Sunday, day 24, where it scored an estimated 2.35 crore.

Including day 22’s 1.05 crore and day 23’s 2 crore, Main Vaapas Aaunga earned 5.4 crore net during its fourth weekend, which is on par with the opening weekend’s 5.5 crore. Overall, the film has earned 57.65 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 67.02 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 12.25 crore

Week 2 – 22.55 crore

Week 3 – 17.45 crore

Day 22 – 1.05 crore

Day 23 – 2 crore

Day 24 – 2.35 crore

Total – 57.65 crore

Budget and recovery

Main Vaapas Aaunga was reportedly made on a budget of 70 crore, and has earned 57.65 crore net so far. So, in 24 days, it has recovered 82.36% of the budget. To make a full recovery and enter the safe zone, the film needs another 12.35 crore, which is likely to be covered in the coming days. Whenever the film recoups its full cost, it’ll be a big moment, as no one thought the romantic drama would make such a comeback after earning only 12.25 crore net in its first week.

Box office summary:

Budget – 70 crore

India net collection – 57.65 crore

Recovery – 82.36%

Deficit – 12.35 crore

Deficit% – 17.64%

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