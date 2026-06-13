Michael has finally been released in Japan, and it has opened to strong box-office numbers. The film has earned more than double Bohemian Rhapsody’s opening-day gross in the region, setting a new record for biopics. It is also the second biggest opening day of the year for Hollywood movies, beating biggies like Wicked: For Good and The Super Mario Galaxy movie. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film has crossed the $900 million milestone worldwide. It is the all-time second-highest-grossing biopic at the North American box office. The King of Pop’s biopic has also surpassed Bohemian Rhapsody’s global haul, thanks to a strong box-office launch in Japan. The film is also doing well at the Russian box office. It is the biggest live-action hit of the year worldwide.

Michael’s opening day gross at the box office in Japan

According to the latest report by industry trackers, Michael has collected a solid $2.3 million at the Japan box office on its Friday opening day, including last week’s $653k three-day limited previews. It is reportedly more than double Bohemian Rhapsody’s opening-day gross. Michael has registered a record number for biopics in the region. It is also the second-largest opening day of the year for Hollywood movies, beating The Mandalorian and Grogu’s $1.4 million, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s $1.6 million, and Wicked: For Good’s $1 million. It is only under The Devil Wears Prada 2’s $2.8 million.

Opening weekend projections

The film is experiencing positive, strong word of mouth in Japan, which ensures a solid debut weekend. According to experts, it is expected to earn between $6.5 million and $8 million at the box office in Japan during its opening weekend. Therefore, it will beat Bohemian Rhapsody‘s $4.3 million three-day opening weekend and Michael Jackson’s This Is It’s $5.7 million three-day debut.

Michael is the second-highest-grossing film of the year, having collected $911.9 million worldwide in under 50 days. The Jaafar Jackson starrer movie was released on April 24.

Box office summary

Domestic – $358.6 million

International – $553.3 million

Worldwide – $911.9 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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