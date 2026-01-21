The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants is showing a firm hold at the box office. It is on track to cross the $150 million milestone worldwide. After this weekend, it has emerged as the second-highest-grossing installment in the main SpongeBob movie franchise. This is a notable feat achieved by the Paramount film. Scroll below for the deets.

Stephen Hillenburg directed the film, and it’s the fourth film in the main series. It features the regular voice cast alongside George Lopez, Ice Spice, Arturo Castro, Sherry Cola, Regina Hall, and Mark Hamill. The film has been released after 2020’s Sponge on the Run.

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants collected $2.38 million on its 5th three-day weekend at the box office in North America. It collected $1 million on its 5th Monday, a 330% increase from last Monday. The animation has reached $68.2 million at the domestic box office. Internationally, the film’s collection has hit the $77.1 million cume, bringing the worldwide collection to $145.3 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $68.2 million

International – $77.1 million

Worldwide – $145.3 million

Become the 2nd highest-grossing film in the franchise

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie, released in 2004, is the first film in the franchise. It was the second-highest-grossing film in the franchise, but after this weekend, the rankings changed. The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie collected $141.15 million at the worldwide box office.

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie: Search for SquarePants has surpassed the global haul of The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie to become the second-highest-grossing film in the franchise.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water – $325.2 million The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants – $145.3 million The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie – $141.1 million The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run – $4.8 million

Paramount‘s The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants was released in the theaters on December 19.

