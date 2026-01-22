James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash is on the verge of completing five weeks in theaters, and its box office momentum remains impressive. The sci-fi threequel has collected $1.330 billion worldwide, ranking as the third-highest-grossing film of 2025 so fa. Despite its stellar theatrical run, it appears unlikely that the film will match, let alone surpass, the global totals of its predecessors: Avatar ($2.924 billion) and Avatar: The Way of Water ($2.334 billion).

As it continues its run, Fire and Ash has already entered the all-time Top 25 highest-grossing films worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo, after overtaking Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in the process. That said, it still has a long way to go before it can surpass the biggest earner in the Jurassic Park franchise. That record currently belongs to 2015’s Jurassic World, and here’s exactly how much more Avatar: Fire and Ash needs to earn to overtake it at the worldwide box office.

Avatar: Fire And Ash vs. Jurassic World – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how Avatar: Fire and Ash stacks up against the top-grossing Jurassic Park entry, based on Box Office Mojo data:

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Box Office Summary

North America: $369.7 million

International: $959.9 million

Worldwide: $1.330 billion

Jurassic World – Box Office Summary

North America: $653.4 million

International: $1.018 billion

Worldwide: $1.672 billion

Based on the figures above, the visually spectacular sci-fi threequel is currently trailing Jurassic World by approximately $342 million worldwide. At its current pace, Avatar: Fire and Ash is expected to cross the $1.5 billion milestone globally. However, whether it will be able to surpass Jurassic World’s $1.672 billion lifetime total remains uncertain for now.

That said, if there’s one filmmaker-franchise combo audiences have learned not to bet against, it’s James Cameron and Avatar. For now, all eyes are on how high the film climbs before its ongoing theatrical run wraps up.

Avatar: Fire and Ash vs. Jurassic Park Franchise

Here’s how each film in the Jurassic Park franchise performed at the global box office, listed by release year:

Jurassic Park (1993): $978.2 million The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997): $618.6 million Jurassic Park III (2001): $368.8 million Jurassic World (2015): $1.672 billion Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018): $1.308 billion Jurassic World: Dominion (2022): $1.001 billion Jurassic World: Rebirth (2025): $869.1 million

With a current $1.330 billion worldwide haul, Avatar: Fire and Ash has already outgrossed every single entry in the Jurassic Park franchise, except the highest-grossing one, Jurassic World ($1.672 billion).

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Story & Lead Cast

Avatar: Fire and Ash continues the journey of Marine-turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), and the Sully family’s journey as they grapple with grief after the death of Neteyam. They encounter a hostile Na’vi clan, the Ash People, led by the fiery tribe leader, Varang.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Official Trailer

