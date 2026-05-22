Global star Selena Gomez has built one of the most successful careers in the entertainment industry for her generation. Over the years, she has evolved from being a child actor in Disney shows to becoming a powerhouse in music, television, and business ventures. However, it took her decades to reach her million-dollar paychecks and Hollywood success. Gomez had a modest start in her career; however, her salary journey reflects not only her growing fame but also her transformation into a role model for millions. Here is a detailed breakdown of her income graph from her childhood days to her recent paychecks.

Lowest Paychecks: Selena Gomez’s Early Career Earnings

Selena Gomez started acting at a very young age, when she was selected for roles in popular kids’ shows.

Barney & Friends (2002)

The actress got her first acting role in the children’s show Barney & Friends in 2002. She played Gianna on the show, and, according to Parade, she was paid approximately $3,000 per episode. She appeared in 13 episodes of the series and earned roughly $39,000.

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Hannah Montana & The Suite Life of Zack & Cody (2006–2008)

After the show, she began appearing on Disney Channel shows such as The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and Hannah Montana. According to Parade, in her early acting days, she reportedly earned around $3,000 per episode. Though the income was modest, the shows helped her gain visibility among wider audiences.

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Another Cinderella Story (2008)

Selena started working in movies in her teen years, which increased the value of her paychecks. She worked in the 2008 film Another Cinderella Story, a teen musical comedy that offered her first significant paycheck of around $250,000, according to Money Nation. She was also seen in films such as Horton Hears a Who!, Princess Protection Program, Arthur and the Revenge of Maltazard, and more.

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Mid-Tier Earnings: Transitioning Into Bigger Roles

Wizards of Waverly Place (2007–2012)

Selena Gomez became an overnight star and the name on every teenager’s lips with her show Wizards of Waverly Place. She was part of Disney’s most successful show from 2007 to 2012. According to Parade, she was paid $30,000 per episode for the series, which roughly totaled $3 million in earnings.

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Spring Breakers (2012)

The actress made a major career shift after 2012, taking on a more mature role in the indie crime drama Spring Breakers. The film showcased her potential for doing versatile roles. Though her exact earnings have not been revealed, the film did quite well at the box office on a low budget of $5 million. She was reportedly offered a nominal salary or a backend profit deal.

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Hotel Transylvania Franchise (2012–2022)

The actress found her greatest success since her teen years when she lent her voice to Mavis in the Hotel Transylvania franchise. She was part of the film franchise for a decade, and, according to Prestige, it boosted her income to $4 million from the animated films.

Highest Paychecks: Selena Gomez’s Peak Hollywood Earnings

Only Murders in the Building (2021–Present)

The versatile, immensely talented actress has reached new heights of success with her Hulu comedy-mystery series, Only Murders in the Building. The show premiered in 2021 and is one of the most-watched on the streaming platform. According to Complex, Gomez is paid approximately $600,000 per episode and roughly $6 million per season, making her one of the highest-earning actresses on television. Selena Gomez is also the executive producer of the series, which offers more income sources for the star.

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Presently, Selena Gomez is one of the most powerful and active stars in Hollywood. She is commanding success in all endeavors, including acting, music, producing, and business. Her salary growth from her childhood work to her present-day paychecks speaks volumes about her resilience and the efforts that made her the entertainment mogul.

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