Idli Kadai, starring Dhanush in the lead role, has concluded its 9-day extended opening week but couldn’t fetch decent numbers at the Indian box office. After a good start, the film failed to maintain its pace, and on weekdays, it witnessed bigger drops than expected. As a result, it failed to even touch the 50 crore mark in net collection and stayed below films like Madhraasi and Dragon in the first week. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Idli Kadai earn at the Indian box office in 9 days?

The Kollywood opened to mixed to decent reviews from critics, and among the ticket-buying audience, it received mixed word-of-mouth. The mixed feedback affected the film, as after the opening day, it failed to show any positive trend. On day 1, it scored 11 crores, followed by 9.75 crores on day 2. On day 3, it earned 5.6 crores. On day 4, 6.25 crores came in, followed by 6 crores on day 5, thus ending the extended opening weekend at 38.6 crores

On the first Monday, day 6, Idli Kadai earned 1.55 crores. On day 7, it earned 1.55 crores, followed by 1.3 crores and 1.01 crores on days 8 and 9, respectively. Overall, the film has earned an estimated 44.01 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office in its extended opening week, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, it stands at 51.93 crore gross.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 11 crores

Day 2 – 9.75 crores

Day 3 – 5.6 crores

Day 4 – 6.25 crores

Day 5 – 6 crores

Day 6 – 1.55 crores

Day 7 – 1.55 crores

Day 8 – 1.3 crores

Day 9 – 1.01 crores

Total – 44.01 crores

Registers the 7th biggest opening week for Kollywood in 2025

With 44.01 crores, Idli Kadai has surpassed the opening week collection of Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life (43.43 crores), registering the 7th biggest opening week for Kollywood in 2025. However, it stayed below Madharaasi (49.02 crores) and Dragon (50.27 crores).

Top opening weeks of Kollywood in 2025 (net collection):

Coolie – 229.73 crores (8-day) Good Bad Ugly – 119.22 crores (8-day) Vidaamuyarchi – 73.21 crores (8-day) Retro – 52.77 crores(8-day) Dragon – 50.27 crores Madharaasi – 49.02 crores Idli Kadai – 44.01 crores(9-day) Thug Life – 43.43 crores (8-day)

