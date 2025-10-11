OG was released amid high expectations, and though it registered an earth-shattering start, it failed to maintain the momentum. As a result, after a start of over 140 crore gross, it is yet to touch the 300 crore mark at the worldwide box office despite spending 16 days in theatres. In the meantime, Pawan Kalyan has come closer to a major global milestone in the post-COVID era. Will he achieve it with his latest release? Let’s discuss it below!

How much did OG earn at the worldwide box office in 16 days?

In 16 days, the Tollywood action has earned an estimated 188.63 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 222.58 crores. Overseas, it has earned 65.25 crore gross so far. Combining both, the worldwide box office collection stands at 287.83 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 188.63 crores

India gross – 222.58 crores

Overseas gross – 65.25 crores

Worldwide gross – 287.83 crores

Pawan Kalyan is chasing a major milestone

In the post-COVID era, Pawan Kalyan has had four theatrical releases so far. It started with Bheemla Nayak, which did a business of 160.89 crore gross at the worldwide box office. Bro scored 114.36 crore gross. Hari Hara Veera Mallu earned 117.45 crore gross. His latest release, OG, has earned 287.83 crore gross so far.

Combining the collection of all movies, Power Star is enjoying a total global sum of 680.53 crore gross. So, he needs less than 20 crores to reach the milestone of 700 crores. Achieving this target with the latest action thriller looks impossible as its pace has slowed down, and earning close to 20 crores is tough. The superstar may need to wait till his next, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, hits theatres.

Take a look at the worldwide box office run of Pawan Kalyan’s post-COVID releases (gross collection):

Bheemla Nayak – 160.89 crores

Bro – 114.36 crores

Hari Hara Veera Mallu – 117.45 crores

OG – 287.83 crores

Total – 680.53 crores

