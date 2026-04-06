Telugu fantasy comedy Rakasa released in theatres on April 3, 2026. Sangeeth Shobhan and Nayan Sarika starrer has recorded the 4th highest opening weekend of 2026 in Tollywood, leaving behind Nari Nari Naduma Murari. It has also recovered over 50% of its estimated budget. Scroll below for the day 3 report!

Rakasa Box Office Collection Day 3

According to Sacnilk, Rakasa earned 2.55 crore on day 3. It witnessed a slight dip from the 2.6 crore garnered on Saturday. There’s little competition from Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which has crashed at the ticket windows. However, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 is also posing competition in the Telugu belt.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office reaches 8 crore net after 3 days. Manasa Sharma’s directorial is reportedly mounted on a budget of 15 crore. Producers Pink Elephant Pictures & Zee Studios have recovered 53% of the total investments. It is on track to gain the success tag.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 2.85 crore

Day 2: 2.6 crore

Day 3: 2.55 crore

Total: 8 crore

Records the 4th highest opening weekend of 2026

With 8 crore in the kitty, Rakasa has surpassed Nari Nari Naduma Murari (7.45 crore) to score the 4th highest opening weekend of 2026 in Telugu cinema. Sangeeth Shobhan and Nayan Sarika’s film stayed considerably behind Anaganaga Oka Raju (20.40 crore).

Check out the top 5 opening weekend collections of Telugu cinema in 2026 (net earnings):

The Raja Saab: 81.85 crore Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: 56.05 crore Ustaad Bhagat Singh: 25.60 crore Anaganaga Oka Raju: 20.40 crore Rakasa: 8 crore

Rakasa Box Office Day 3 Summary

Budget: 15 crore

India net: 8 crore

Budget recovery: 53%

India gross: 9.44 crore

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