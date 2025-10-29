Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone fans are in for a treat as the beloved on-screen pair is reportedly gearing up for a major reunion in an upcoming grand family drama. A recent rumor suggests that the film is being planned amid a major revival of RK Films and Studios and will be helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

If the rumor turns out to be true, this would mark Ranbir and Deepika’s onscreen reunion nearly a decade after they last appeared on Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha in 2015. Ranbir Kapoor generated major buzz with his last release, Animal, and is currently preparing for his grand upcoming project, Ramayana. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone last appeared in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and will star in Atlee and Allu Arjun’s AA22 x A6.

Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone To Reunite For Ayan Mukerji Film?

According to a rumored report on a BollyBlindsNGossip Reddit thread, Ranbir and Deepika are set to star in an upcoming film by Ayan Mukerji. The source disclosed some major information on the Reddit page, revealing that an insider close to the family of top Bollywood clients asserted that RK Films and Studios, a production by Raj Kapoor, is set for a revival after resolving its legal complications by mid-December.

The official announcement is expected to be made around Raj Kapoor’s birthday in December. Furthermore, there will be an attempt to revive RK Films’ legacy by hosting Bollywood events and undertaking major initiatives, similar to those of other Bollywood production houses. For those unaware, Raj Kapoor is the grandfather of Ranbir Kapoor.

The insider revealed that Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor are expected to star in the Ayan Mukerji film as part of the revival plan. The dates are already scheduled after Diwali, as they will start with that project soon.

Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone’s Rumored Film Set To Be A Family Drama

The rumored film featuring Ranbir and Deepika is reportedly a family drama, according to the insider. The film announcement is reportedly scheduled to coincide with the reopening of RK Films & Studios in September of next year.

The report further claims that prominent stars and musicians such as Konkona Sen, AR Rahman, Mohit Chauhan, and Arijit Singh could also be involved in this project.

The source also revealed that the Animal star wants to produce his own film, similar to other big stars in the cinema. This move will secure a place for his children in the industry and also fulfill the last wish of his father, the late veteran, Rishi Kapoor.

Breaking news from BollyBlindsNGossip Reddit. Get ready for #RanbirKapoor and #DeepikaPadukone in

Modern love story Directed by Ayan Mukherjee It’ll be under revived RK films banner.

Ranbir is planning to bring back RK Studios old glory back, with full support of Kapoor… pic.twitter.com/WqHOrSS3DA — BollyGupp (@BollyGup) October 28, 2025

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Rangeela Re-Release Date Update: When Is Aamir Khan & Urmila Matondkar’s 90s Classic Returning To Theaters?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News