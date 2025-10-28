The classic 90s rom-com, Rangeela, starring Aamir Khan, Urmila Matondkar, and Jackie Shroff, is all set to return to theaters across India. The re-release has been organized to mark 30 glorious years since the film was first released in 1995.

The movie will be presented in a 4K HD restored version with immersive sound, offering a much higher resolution with improved sharpness, clarity, and exceptional image quality. The release aims to rekindle the magic for longtime fans and introduce its timeless appeal to new generations.

Rangeela Re-Release Date

The film is returning to theaters on November 28, 2025, marking its 30th anniversary. Rangeela has been restored and will be theatrically re-released in India by Ultra Media, under their Ultra Rewind initiative.

With its dazzling visuals, unforgettable music, and timeless appeal, Rangeela promises to recreate the magic on the big screen once again as it returns to theatres across India exactly three decades after it first captured hearts nationwide.

What Did Ram Gopal Verma Say About Rangeela?

The movie, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, continues to be celebrated for its refreshing storytelling, unforgettable music by A.R. Rahman, and its stylish portrayal of urban dreams and ambition. The film’s blend of melody, glamour, and emotional depth made it a milestone in Bollywood’s evolution during the 1990s.

Speaking about the film’s legacy, Ram Gopal Varma said, “Rangeela embodied the spirit of aspiration, showing that ordinary people can also dare to dream big, and its success demonstrated that rule-breaking cinema is often the most unforgettable.”

Rangeela Re-Release Is The Second Project Of The Ultra Rewind Initiative

Ultra Media Group’s Ultra Rewind initiative aims to bring cinematic classics back to the big screen. Rangeela’s theatrical rerelease marks the second project under this banner. Earlier this year, on July 8, as part of Guru Dutt’s Centenary Year celebrations, Ultra curated a retrospective featuring the legendary filmmaker’s timeless masterpieces.

Iconic titles such as Pyaasa, Sahib Biwi Aur Ghulam, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Aar Paar, Chaudhvin Ka Chand, Mr. & Mrs. 55, and Baaz returned to theatres in meticulously restored 4K versions. Moving forward, Ultra Rewind plans to continue this cinematic revival by re-releasing more beloved films across multiple languages, both in restored and original formats, in theatres across India.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Haq Trailer Review: Yami Gautam Roars ‘Shauhar Koi Biryani Ya Sheer Qorma Nahi Jise Baant Ke Barqat Hogi’ & It Haunts Me; Ft. Emraan Hashmi!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News