If Bollywood’s Badshaah and world-famous pop icon collaborate, what will happen? Well, the magic of course. Based on the buzz and reports, Shah Rukh Khan and Enrique Iglesias might join hands to create a special song for his upcoming movie, King. The Spanish singer is here in India for his two-day concert. Now everyone is eyeing what is brewing between him and SRK. Scroll ahead to know more.

Enrique’s Concert In Mumbai Leading Him To Bollywood?

Enrique Iglesias has come to Mumbai for his two-day concert on October 29 and 30. And as per a hint given by an X (previously known as Twitter) user saying, “Something exciting to be brewing – a high energy track featuring Enrique for #SRK’s new biggie #King?” This reported meeting between the two stars might lead to one such grand-scale musical that no one has seen so far.

#Exclusive .✅#EnriqueIglesias is set to meet #ShahRukhKhan during his much-anticipated India visit to Mumbai on October 30, 2025 ✅ pic.twitter.com/QEubDyVExe — 𓀠 (@Worship_SRK) October 27, 2025

As soon as the post was made, it went viral on social media platforms, and it got the internet talking as fans couldn’t get past the excitement of having a Bollywood and Latin crossover. The pop star has always opened up about his fondness for Indian cinema. However, there’s no confirmation yet, and neither of the stars has spoken about it, but the excitement is quite high, and if the rumors are to be believed, then this would be a one-of-a-kind collaboration that the world has yet to see.

Enrique’s Return To India

Enrique is returning to India after over two decades, and his Indian fans are too excited. The globally popular pop star will perform on October 29 and 30 at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex. It’s the same place where he performed last in 2004. The concert timings will be from 6:30 pm to 10 pm, and the gates will be closed by 8 pm. The organizers had to put up another day, as the first day tickets went sold out within minutes.

🚨Enrique Iglesias plans to extend his trip in India after Mumbai gigs, wants to visit Taj Mahal 🕌#EnriqueInIndia 🇮🇳@enriqueiglesias #enriqueiglesias 🗞️: https://t.co/7Szi2X01c9 pic.twitter.com/XRvBZkwtCk — Enrique Iglesias Fans 🇮🇳 (@EiTeamIndia) October 22, 2025

Enrique is not only going to perform, but he also plans to learn more about Indian culture, visit different places, and might even extend his stay to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra before heading back, as per reports. However, amid all this, his meeting with Shah Rukh Khan sparked intense curiosity among fans. Now, only time can tell what’s going to happen.

More About King

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King is an action-packed adventure directed by Siddharth Anand, marking his second collaboration with the superstar after Pathaan. The film also stars Suhana Khan, making her much-awaited big-screen debut, alongside Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan in pivotal roles. Reportedly, King revolves around SRK playing a mentor to Suhana’s character, a young assassin navigating the dark and dangerous world of crime.

