Some films quietly leave an impact, and then there are those that linger long after the credits roll. Vadh was one such gem that struck a deep emotional chord with audiences. Now, its world is about to expand. Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg’s Luv Films have officially announced the release date of Vadh 2, a spiritual sequel to the 2022 film.

The second chapter brings back the original lead cast, Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta. The powerhouse duo is once again stepping into roles that explore morality, human struggle, and the blurred lines of right and wrong. The film is set to release in cinemas on February 6, 2026, promising another story layered with intense emotions and thought-provoking drama.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luv Films (@luv_films)

Vadh 2 Promises A New Story With The Same Emotional Depth

Written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vadh 2 isn’t a direct continuation of the first film but a spiritual sequel that carries forward its emotional weight and realism. This time, the filmmaker aims to explore new characters and situations in a fresh story while retaining the soul of the original — the pain, resilience, and moral conflict that defined Vadh.

To mark the announcement, the makers shared a first-look visual featuring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, instantly sparking excitement among moviegoers. The poster hints at yet another gripping tale that’s bound to stay with audiences long after they leave the theatre. A new story of intense human emotions and moral dilemmas is set to unfold on the big screen!

Filmmakers Share Their Excitement About Vadh 2

Director Jaspal Singh Sandhu shared, “I’m thrilled to share that Vadh 2 releases in theatres nationwide on 6th February 2026. We’ve poured our hearts into crafting a story that is gripping and thought-provoking, and I’m grateful to Luv and Ankur for believing in the script. I can’t wait for audiences to experience it — see you at the movies as the saga continues!”

Producer Luv Ranjan adds, “The beauty of Vadh lies in how it captures the beliefs of ordinary people tested by difficult situations that challenge their conscience and courage. With Vadh 2, Jaspal takes that exploration several notches higher — delivering a compelling and thought-provoking story that feels truly special. We’re excited for audiences to experience it unfold on the big screen from 6th February onwards.”

Producer Ankur Garg concludes, “The continued love for Vadh has inspired us to create movies that not only connects with audiences but also broadens the horizons of Luv Films. With Vadh 2, we’re proud to see this world grow into a franchise that embodies impactful and meaningful storytelling. We hope the audience enjoys the experience of Vadh 2 on the big screen, when it releases in theatres on 6th February.”

A Luv Films Presentation, Vadh 2 is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film is slated for a theatrical release on 6th February 2026.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Bhuvan Bam Confirms Bollywood Debut With Dharma Productions – Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News