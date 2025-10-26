Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma is all set to embark on a new chapter of his film career. On the occasion of his birthday, Aayush announced his upcoming collaboration with People Media Factory, the production company behind Prabhas’ The Raja Saab and other popular films such as Mirai and Goodachari. The project is being billed as a pan-Indian film, set for a nationwide release.

What Did Aayush Sharma Say About His Collaboration With People Media Factory?

Speaking about teaming up with the renowned production banner, Aayush said, “It’s a big honour to team up with People Media Factory for an ambitious project. For the past few years, I have been watching the films produced by them, and it has always been a cinematic treat for me.”

He further added, “I believe it is one of the production houses that’s pushing the boundaries in Indian cinema. I am excited to take this journey.” With movies such as Loveyatri and Antim: The Final Truth, Aayush Sharma has ventured into diverse genres, fearlessly embracing new and challenging roles. His willingness to experiment has earned him a reputation as a dependable choice for directors and producers alike!

What Other Project Is On The Cards For Aayush Sharma?

Apart from his yet-to-be-titled pan-Indian film with People Media Factory, Aayush is gearing up for his upcoming movie, My Punjabi Nikaah, a lighthearted drama that promises to bring more fun and camaraderie. Now, with the second film in the pipeline, the actor is poised to make two strong additions to his body of work.

