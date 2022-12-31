After opening up about her personal life on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan 7, Janhvi Kapoor has been taking social media by storm with her latest outings. For some time, the actress is making a few appearances with ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya which has raised many eyebrows. Netizens are wondering if the duo is back together as they were often snapped partying together. But looks like, the former couple is indeed together.

For the unversed, Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde. Earlier, the Dhadak actress was in news for her alleged romance with her good friend Orhan Awatramani aka Orry.

As per the latest media reports, Janhvi Kapoor is rumoured to be dating her former boyfriend, Shikhar Parihar and not Orry. Yes, you heard that right! If latest reports are anything to go by Janhvi and Shikhar was back together and have been spending some quality time together. Earlier netizens claimed that the duo vacationed in Maldives together.

A source close to the development revealed to ETimes, “Janhvi and Shikhar started talking to each other once again a few months ago and then after some time, they decided to try and gauge if they can get back together. Sometime around last week, the two decided that they had indeed rekindled their pyaar.”

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor was seen attending Ambani’s bash after Anand Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement. A few photos of her posing with Shikhar surfaced on the web taking it by storm. He was also a part of actress’ uncle Anil Kapoor’s birthday bash. Meanwhile, reports also suggest that daddy dearest Boney Kapoor has no issues with his baby girl rekindling her romance with Shikhar.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan and Mr & Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao.

