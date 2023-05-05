After making waves globally for its impeccable storytelling and phenomenal starcast, Ben Affleck directorial biographical drama, AIR is all set for its India release on Prime Video. The Matt Damon and Affleck starrer film offers a rare glimpse into the story of basketball legend Michael Jordan who served as the inspiration for the iconic Air Jordan sneakers. The film offers a unique perspective on the creation of the iconic shoe and the inception of sneaker culture that followed.

Describing how Michael Jordan was elemental to the creation of AIR Jordan, and subsequently to the film, actor, director and producer Ben Affleck said, “AIR is not Michael Jordan’s story, but there is no story without him. I would not have made this movie without first reaching out to him. And I’m grateful to Michael for sharing what was important to him. His presence and influence is felt throughout the film, though we don’t see his face. Because he is such an icon–an undisputedly important and meaningful figure.”

Matt Damon plays maverick Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro and Affleck plays Nike co-founder Phil Knight, the film also stars Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Chris Tucker and Viola Davis in pivotal roles.

Directed by Ben Affleck, and from Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports, Mandalay Pictures, and the first project from Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artists Equity, will stream on 12th May exclusively on Prime Video.

AIR is a 2023 American biographical sports drama film directed by Ben Affleck and written by Alex Convery. The summary of the film in IMDb says, “AIR, follows the history of shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro, and how he led Nike in its pursuit of the greatest athlete in the history of basketball, Michael Jordan.”

