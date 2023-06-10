Angelina Jolie is one of the most famous actresses in the world whose angelic beauty is known to everyone, including the entertainment fraternity and fans. Over the years, Jolie has done some incredible work in showbiz, and while she’s often the talk of the town for her humanitarian work, she was once married to actor Brad Pitt and their divorce was one of the most popular divorces of all time. There’s now a video going viral on social media which shows the transition of the actress from 1997 to 2023, and it’s one of the best things available on the internet today to make any man go weak in the knees. Scroll below to take a look!

Jolie is a single doting mother to her six children, whom she shares with her ex-husband Brad and is often spotted on city strolls with them. The actress is busy launching her new collection with Chloe X Jolie Atelier and showed the same on her Instagram handle.

Now talking about the transition clip, a Twitter user named Bhushan shared the video of Angelina Jolie, which consists of pictures from 1997 to 2023. The actress can be seen donning the best of her fashion wardrobe, and her fans will go gaga over her style.

Angelina Jolie recently also debuted a cool blonde summery hairstyle which you can take inspiration from on your next trip to the salon.

Take a look at her transitional video below:

This birthday, I hope you know how loved and cherished you are by all of us. #AngelinaJolie pic.twitter.com/5YBt0CCOKA — Bhushan (@Bushan19466930) June 4, 2023

Oh, mama, you make us spellbound every single time with your beauty!

What are your thoughts on Angelina Jolie’s transition video from 1997 to 2023? Tell us in the space below.

