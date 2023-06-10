Rihanna is one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry worldwide. She’s one of the wealthiest self-made musicians in the world and has a net worth of over a billion dollars. The singer is also an entrepreneur with a hit lingerie, makeup and skincare line under her name, and today, we bring you a fact about our favourite RiRi and how she smells. The Umbrella singer uses a perfume worth almost 84K and it has notes of Neroli, Marshmallows and Orange Blossom. Scroll below to find out more about it!

RiRi enjoys a huge fan following with over 151 million followers on Instagram. While the singer has her own fragrance – that she launched under her brand Fenty Beauty, in the past, we’ve seen her wearing a different luxury brand which went viral post her fans getting to know about it.

In 2015, Jim Parsons appeared on The Ellen Show, revealing that Rihanna smells like ‘heaven’ and said, “I’ve been doing press for like the past four days with Rihanna and Steve [Martin], but Rihanna smells so good. I am not kidding. She has a scent.”

Later in 2018, when Olly Alexander met Rihanna for the first time, he described his meeting in an interview with Beats 1, confessed how she smelled, and said, “like dreams and wishes coming true.”

That’s not all. Nick Jonas also flirted with the singer in 2016 and told The Sun, “She smells amazing; that is one thing I can tell you. Everyone says it, but I have actually smelt her now, and it’s amazing.” Later her stylist friend on Instagram revealed the brand behind smelling so good all the time.

The Umbrella singer reportedly uses Kilian’s Love, Don’t Be Shy, which retails at a whopping price of $1020.00, which is approximately Rs 84K in INR for a 250ML bottle, and if it gets you compliments like RiRi, it’s worth a shot.

What do you think about Rihanna using a perfume worth Rs 84K? Tell us in the space below.

