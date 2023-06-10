Singer Ricky Martin was last in the news for being involved in a s*xual relationship with his nephew, and a case was filed against him for domestic violence by the 21-year-old. However, she denied all the allegations calling it disgusting. However, this is not the first time the Puerto Rican singer has grabbed headlines.

He took over the news in 2005 after an interview of him stating he loved golden showers went viral. The singer opened up on his s*x life in the interview and probably did not know where to stop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with the magazine Blender, Ricky Martin gave a full page interview about his life, which also had some weird details of his s*x life. He was asked, “What about your last one-night stand?” The singer replied, “The other night. We met, we did it, we left. I don’t know if we’re going to meet again. Scroll down more to read the part where his confessions turned gross.

Martin, in the same interview, confessed about a s*xual act he enjoys and said, “I love giving the golden shower. I’ve done it before in the shower. It’s so s*xy, you know, the temperature of your body and the shower water is very different.”

Ricky Martin even elaborated on the acts he enjoys while having s*x. He was quoted as saying, “I’m open to everything. There are moments for soft, gentle s*x. And there are moments for a good spank in the butt, the kind of s*x where you pull the hair and grab the ears. I’m pretty open to whatever flows.”

However, these confessions did not go down well in the media and had a political uproar as well, where he was asked to step down from his charitable works. Ricky Martin’s s*xuality was always a strong rumour until the singer himself decided to come out in his memoir.

Published in 2011, the memoir titled ‘Me: Ricky Martin’ says, “I got to the place I was fighting as I was writing my book between saying, ‘Am I gay? Am I bis*xual? Am I gay? Am I bis*xual?’” he said. “And either is okay; just go within and do not lie to yourself. And then I said, ‘Rick, you are a very fortunate homos*xual man. You are gay.’ And I wrote it, and I pressed send, and then I cried like crazy. And I’ve been super happy ever since.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Kirsten Dunst Hated Filming Intense, Rough S*x Scenes, Involving Ripping Off Her Clothes With Colin Farrell In The Beguiled, Here’s Why!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News