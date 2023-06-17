The buzz around the main characters in DCEU, now DCU, refuses to fade, and they somehow make it to the mainstream headlines almost every week. Before James Gunn took over and revamped the entire universe, it was Zack Snyder’s vision under which we saw Henry Cavill become the Superman, and one that we all have loved and will continue to. Likewise, Ben Affleck became the Batman and Gal Gadot his Wonder Woman. But did you know the original idea was to cast Gadot as the villain in Man Of Steel against Cavill? Thank God it didn’t happen.

For the unversed, Gal Gadot entered the SnyderVerse in the DCU with Batman v Superman: The Dawn Of Justice. The actor future went on to claim her solo franchise with Patty Jenkins shaping it and also continued to be a part of the ensembles that Zack Snyder was busy making. She makes her most recent appearance in The Flash as Diana Prince.

But while she went on to make a never fading mark by playing Wonder Woman, Zack Snyder had not seen her as Diana Prince at first. Instead, he wanted her to be an Evil Superman in Man Of Steel against Henry Cavill, who was being introduced as Clark Kent. This isn’t a rumour, but Gadot herself has confirmed it. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a Fandom Wire report, Gal Gadot, who now stands on unsettling waters with her DCU future, had back in the day revealed that she was approached to play an Evil Superman character in Man Of Steel before she was even considered for Wonder Woman. She had to pass it off because of her pregnancy, and we are already thankful to the baby.

“When I was a month pregnant with (my daughter) Alma, I got an offer to be the evil Superman character. If I wasn’t pregnant, I’d take the job, and there’s no way they would take me now to be Wonder Woman,” Gal Gadot had said.

However, whether Gal continues to play Diana Prince or not after all the controversy that took place, is a mystery only she can solve. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

