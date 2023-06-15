The latest Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has created a buzz all around the world as many are applauding the film. While the movie is heavily based on the concept of the multiverse, it has opened the doors to many new possibilities. However, it could not reach the theatre doors of UAE, Saudi Arabia and the Middle East. Read on for more information and know what exactly is the reason behind the ban!

The sequel to the 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the new film focused on Miles Morales’s adventures. Since its release, the movie has emerged as a true box office goldmine for Sony, with a cumulative worldwide gross of over $8.5 billion over ten films. However, the ban on release in the middle east would affect the overall collection.

It is not the first time a movie has been banned in the region as previously Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear was banned after public outcry over some of its content which did not reflect local values. Esquire reported about the ban of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, citing that the film did not pass censorship requirements and thus will not see release in UAE, Saudi Arabia and the Middle Eastern countries.

The movie was set for release during Eid Al-Adha and was scheduled to debut on June 22 across the territory ahead of the upcoming holiday. It has been said that the movie “contradicts the content controls in force”. Another reason cited for the ban is the trans flag that briefly appeared in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Additionally, it was almost rumoured that the character of Gwen is a trans-ally in the movie, which could be assumed as the reason. In one scene, a trans flag with the words ‘Protect Trans Kids’ can be seen hanging on the wall of the room Gwen Stacy.

Since the official reason for the ban is unknown, what do you think could be the other reason for the ban of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in UAE, Saudi Arabia and the Middle East? For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

