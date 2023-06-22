Park Seo Joon is one of the most popular and good-looking actors in the South Korean film industry. The actor has been seen in many K-dramas, including Itaewon Class, Fight For My Way, What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, and movies like Parasite and many more. However, the actor is now gearing up for debuting in a Hollywood project under the Marvel universe with ‘The Marvels’.

In other news, for the last few days, Seo Joon has been leading the headlines after his dating rumours with the Youtuber Xooos hit the internet. Now, the actor has opened up about the same in a recent interview. Scroll below to get the scoop.

Park Seo Joon is currently promoting his upcoming film Concrete Utopia. At a press conference, when he was asked to react to his recent dating rumours with Youtuber Xooos aka Hong Soo Yeon, the Parasite actor finally addressed it. He said, “I heard that there was such news belatedly as there is a project I’m currently filming now. The first thought I had was, ‘A lot of people are interested in me,'” as reported in Soompi.

Park Seo Joon further explained, “I’m grateful for the attention, but in my case, I tend to feel greatly burdened by opening up my private life [to the public], and since this is a personal matter, I think it will be difficult for me to particularly comment.” And concluded by saying, “Since today is the first official scheduled event for ‘Concrete Utopia,’ please show lots of interest in the film.”

When the news broke a few days back, a close source shared with the South Korean news outlet JTBC Entertainment News, “Park Seo-Joon is in a relationship with Susu. The relationship is special enough to introduce her to her best friends,” and further claimed that they have even gone on a few dates and even share a few common hobbies.

Now, did Park Seo Joon hint at those rumours to be true by calling it his ‘personal matter’? Let us know.

