Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his return to the silver screen with Pathaan after a four-year-long sabbatical. Fans are eagerly waiting for the film’s release in January 2023, the superstar is currently shooting for Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Reports also claim that superstar Salman Khan has a cameo appearance in the film as RAW agent ‘Tiger’. SRK also shared a teaser of the film on his birthday last week and soon it went viral.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the airport today in an all-denim look. He was seen sporting a blue denim jacket with the same colour jeans and a grey t-shirt. He also had his sunglasses on, but the actor was hiding his face from the paparazzi as he rushed to the airport. Yet, he gets papped.

Take a look at the video below:

Previously, filmmaker Siddharth Anand spoke about how SRK worked hard and pushed himself beyond limits for the film Pathaan. He said to Indian Express, “Shah Rukh Khan has pushed his body to breaking point for Pathaan. So, with all the love that he is getting for Pathaan’s teaser, he deserves all that and much more. I remember when I first met him on Pathaan, we discussed how physically challenging it will be for him and he was game from the get-go and it shows on screen”.

He further added that SRK has performed some dangerous stunts for the film and his chemistry with Deepika Padukone is also one of the highlights of ‘Pathaan’.

Shah Rukh Khan’s film Om Shanti Om was recently completed 15 years of its release. Taking this opportunity, the superstar took Instagram and wrote, “To 15 fabulous years of excellence… perseverance…amazing performances with you and the warm hugs!! Here’s looking at you…Looking at you. and looking at you…and still looking at you… @deepikapadukone.”

