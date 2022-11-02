Poonam Pandey is known for her sultry acts. Her Instagram is basically a display of her hourglass figure that she loves flaunting. The actress has been busy promoting her upcoming son with Karanvir Bohra, Tere Jism Se. Owing to the same, she was seen interacting with the paparazzi last night but what grabbed eyeballs was her showcasing of b**ty. Scroll below for all the details.

For those unversed, Poonam and Karanvir have been leaving no stone unturned to create awareness around their upcoming song. From cozy poses to lifting the actress in his arms, Bohra has been called names like ‘tharki’ by the netizens. Some even suggested maintaining a safe distance or his wife Teejay Sidhu will leave him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a new viral video, Poonam Pandey could be seen dressed in a deep-neck striped blazer-styled crop top and paired it with white skinny jeans. She left her hair tied in a pony as her top was partially backless. While posing, the actress turns around to flaunt her b**ty in front of the cameras.

In an unexpected scenario, the netizens start cheering for Poonam Pandey after she flaunts her a*s. She then laughs and says, “Kaminey ho tum log, sab kaminey ho.”

Netizens took to the comment section and trolled Poonam as well as the media persons for their indecent behaviour.

“Ab kon kaali ae hai ye. ye log ko lagta hai aage piche dikha diye to famous hote,” a comment read.

Another reacted, “P*rn Star ky value and demand bahoot hai market mai.Hey ram Kya deen agaye hai”

“Bekar che,” a comment said.

Another said, “Yuck”

Take a look at the viral video ft Poonam Pandey below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Mira Rajput Calls Ishaan Khatter ‘Kid’ Who Refuses To Get Out Of Her & Shahid Kapoor’s Bed!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram