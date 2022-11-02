Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 57th birthday today and fans from all across the globe are cheering up their star outside his house, Mannat. Those who didn’t mark their presence at Mannat, are taking to social media to pour love on King Khan. With so much love and affection flowing in, the Pathaan has made a sweet plan for fans. Keep reading to know more.

The actor was last seen on the big screens in 2018’s Zero. The film turned out to be a box office debacle. So, it’s been almost 4 years, Shah Rukh has been away from making a big screen appearance. Apart from it, his son Aryan Khan was embroiled in a drug case controversy. Through this dry and tough phase, fans have been standing by their beloved star and the actor wants to appreciate it through a lovely gesture.

As per the report in Pinkvilla, Shah Rukh Khan will be cutting a cake with fans. “One thing is constant, that is greeting & meeting his fans. Yes, SRK will visit Taj Lands End for a cake-cutting session with his fans. Also, he is expected to greet his fans who have stood by him during these testing times. He wants to thank them and appreciate them for their support,” as quoted by a source.

Meanwhile, on the auspicious occasion of Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, Yash Raj Films is all set to unveil the teaser of Pathaan. The film marks SRK’s comeback to big screens and it is scheduled to release on 25th January 2023. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. Siddharth Anand has directed it.

