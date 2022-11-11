For quite some time, our social media feeds and the internet are buzzing with the big separation news of Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricket team’s former captain Shoaib Malik. Now, we have got confirmation from a close source to the development. Well, even though as per reports, the relationship didn’t last forever, their love story is worth sharing!

After dating for a while, Sania and Shoaib tied the knot in 2010. However, after 12 years of their marital status, the duo has been facing ups and downs in their relationship. As per reports, the couple has been living separately, they have been co-parenting their kid, Izhaan who was born in 2018.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, according to a news report in Inside Sport, a close friend of Shoaib Malik, who was also a part of the management team in Pakistan has spilled beans about Shoaib and Sania Mirza’s marriage rumours. In the interview, the source revealed, “Yes, they are officially divorced now. I can’t disclose more than that but can confirm that they have separated.” Well, a confirmed announcement is yet to arrive from the alleged ex-couple.

Even though there’s no confirmation, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s cryptic captions on their recent social media posts suggested something else. While Sania’s post with Izhaan had a caption that could be read as, “The moments that get me through the hardest days.” On the other hand, Shoaib’s post dedicated to Izhaan’s birthday had a caption, “When you were born, we became more humble and life meant something special to us. We may be not together and meeting everyday but Baba is always thinking about you and your smile every single second. May Allah give you everything you ask for @izhaan.mirzamalik. Baba & Mama love you.💕”

Well, what are your thoughts about their separation? Do you think it’s true? Comment down below.

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone Didn’t Care Of Their Past, Tamasha Director Imtiaz Ali Reveals “They Just Wanted To Work With Each Other…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram