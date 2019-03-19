5 Bollywood Movies Which Revamped Brotherhood Just Like Mukesh Ambani Did For Anil Ambani

Amidst the news of wretched family relations, Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Jio’s chairman, has put an end to all the speculations by providing financial aid to his brother and owner of RCom.,Anil Ambani. Mukesh Ambani helped his brother to repay 462 crores of 580 crores penalty to Ericsson.

The intervention of elder brother has just revamped the definition of brotherly love, which we witness in our Bollywood movies.

Let’s recall the Bollywood movies which celebrated the brotherly bond:

Deewaar

1975 cult classic Deewar is the epitome of the movies based on brothers. It depicted the tale of two brothers Vijay (Amitabh Bachchan) and Ravi (Shashi Kapoor), who eventually find themselves on opposing sides of the law. Despite clashes of ideologies, Vijay and Ravi share respect towards each other, just like in case of Ambani brothers, who despite being competitors are supportive of each other.

Satte Pe Satta

Another classic starring Amitabh Bachchan, Satte Pe Satta brought the unbreakable bond of brothers on-screen. Ravi (Amitabh Bachchan) is the eldest of the seven brothers, who has a bossy demeanour but caring at the heart.

Karan Arjun

Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan’s Blockbuster Karan Arjun is the tale of two loyal brothers who return from the dead to avenge their father’s death.

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar

One of the milestones in Aamir Khan’s career, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander showcased the bitter-sweet relation between brothers, but the reality struck in when the former went onto fulfill his brother’s dream of winning the inter-collegiate bicycle race.

Om Jai Jagdish

Though a box office disaster, the movie became widely popular in television screening. All is well for the brothers, Om (Anil Kapoor), Jai (Fardeen Khan) and Jagdish (Abhishek Bachchan), until life-changing incident takes place, as their mortgaged family house is put for an auction. In the end, the trio unites and shows up for a bid.

