Nora Fatehi & Varun Dhawan’s Belly Moves On Dilbar Is The Hottest Thing To Witness!

After treating fans to their twerking video, actor Varun Dhawan and his Street Dancer 3D co-star Nora Fatehi had a dance face-off on Nora’s hit track Dilbar.

In the videos that are viral online, Varun and Nora are seen grooving to the beats of Dilbar, which was picturized on Nora in John Abraham-starrer 2018 film Satyamev Jayate.

Dilbar is a remake of the song of the same name from the 1999 film Sirf Tum.

The video begins with dance sensation Nora performing a belly dance. Varun joins her later and starts flaunting his dance moves.

Street Dance 3D is a dance drama being directed by Remo D’souza, who helmed ABCD: Anybody Can Dance and ABCD 2.

The film also features Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudheva and Aparshakti Khurana.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!