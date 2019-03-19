HOT: Mandana Karimi’s Topless Photo Is Nothing Short Of An Emotional Explosion!

Former Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi is known to soar the hotness meter on social media through her hot photos. She was seen in Bigg Boss Season 9 and gained a respectable chunk of popularity from the show. She ended up being 2nd runner up on the Salman Khan-hosted show.

Raised in Iran, Karimi was born and brought up in Iran. She has been in touch with Bollywood for years now. Her photo shoot for Kya Kool Hain Hum 3 was an internet-breaker back in the day.

She posted the photo with the caption: “It’s not your job to like me.Its mine @sashajairam is this really me? Who are you? #killingit#fitnotskinny #loveyourself”

Check out her viral photoshoot for Kua Kool Hain Hum 3:

Mandana Karimi starred in several television commercials with Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan before she appeared in films starting with a cameo in Ranbir’s Roy (2015). Mandana was last seen in Indo-Sino film Xuanzang. She has also starred in Bollywood films like Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3 and Main Aur Charles.

