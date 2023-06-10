Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai are two names who had undeniable chemistry and then unhappy history. However, whenever their names come together, fans still hope that in some parallel universe, they might be together, sharing beautiful banter-ish chemistry just like they had in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. However, coming back to reality, all of us know the ugly side of their relationship.

Salman and Aish had a fallout, and there were reports of the actor being abusive and violent in the relationship, so much so that he landed on the sets of Chalte Chalte once where Aish was shooting with Shah Rukh Khan and created a havoc post which Aish was unceremoniously dumped from the film to avoid any further Tamasha!

In 2002, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai officially parted ways with the actress being vocal about his unfit behaviour in interviews. And in 2022 happened, the infamous Hit and Run case which landed Khan in jail. The actor was accused of drinking and rash driving, hitting people sleeping on the footpath, where one died. However, he always denied driving the car. After he was bailed out from the jail, he gave several interviews, and we caught hold of one where he was asked about Aish. Scroll down to read his answers.

In an interview conducted by BBC Network in October 2002, the Judwaa actor was asked by the interviewer a direct yet uncomfortable question which said, “Your obsessive love for Aishwarya gets you into trouble.?” He firmly replied, “It’s not that at all.” He was further questioned, “What about your tantrums and the much-publicized outbursts with Aishwarya Rai?” Salman had another firm reply, “Can anybody force anybody to do something? What one doesn’t want to do? So, let that go.”

But the next question made him lose his calm a little as he was asked, “Do you still love her?” He made a statement that sounded rather like someone heartbroken in love. Salman Khan said, “I’m not going to talk to you about this. It is for me to know, and only I shall know about it.”

In the same interview, the Tiger actor was told that his friends and family also say that he is an obsessive lover and so emotional that he forgets everything. The actor replied, “Being emotional, is that good or bad? Who decides that? Everything keeps changing. Maybe tomorrow, I’ll not be thinking like this at all. But if I do change, it’ll be for the worse because then I’ll become manipulative and calculative and start being nice to people I hate. Would you want that? I went in with my head held high, and I came out with my head held high.”

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999. They hit it off beautifully and were B-town’s most talked-about couple. However, slowly reports of the actor’s misbehaviour and cheating started to take over the romance that bloomed till one day it was rumoured that the actress was in an abusive relationship and finally called it quits. The rest is history as we all know.

