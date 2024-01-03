Salaar Box Office Day 12 (Early Trends): It's A 'Dinosaur Level' Drop For The Prabhas Starrer!

It’s “Chhuti khatam, school shuru!” time for both Salaar & Dunki as the festive season has finally ended, and people are moving back to their regular lives. Whatever peak they had to achieve, they’ve managed to, and there won’t be anything substantial from hereon. The first sign is already here in the form of the humungous drop Prabhas’ film has witnessed today.

Dunki entered the 200 crore club today, and Salaar is managing to crawl towards the 400 crore club (all languages), but the budgets of both films narrate a different story altogether. The monumental collections of Prashanth Neel‘s actioner starts to feel small when the budget comes into the picture.

Salaar witnessed a jump on its 11th day owing to the New Year’s holiday, and trade pundits had predicted that a drop would arrive on the twelfth day. But is it too big to call it a crash? Let’s find out!

As per early trends coming in, Salaar has registered an almost 50% drop, and the worrying thing is it could be worse than that. The movie collected in the range of 7-8 crores (nett, all languages) on its day 12. Better was expected than this, seeing the jump on day 11.

This is another indicator of how mixed WOM (average to negative) can mess things up. This takes the grand total of the film in the ballpark range of 368-369 crores. The struggle to reach the 400 crore club from here will be real.

While talking about Prabhas’ performance in the film, our in-house reviewer Shalmesh More wrote in his Salaar movie review, “Prabhas finally gets the character that suits his persona. His performance as a lover boy or a godly figure was a huge letdown, but this ‘angry young man’ role is apt for him. Like Deva, he doesn’t talk much, but the intensity through his eyes is on point. He is simply effortless in action, and his overall screen presence is powerful.”

Must Read: Dunki Box Office Collection Day 13 (Early Trends): Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Makes A Smashing Entry Into 200 Crore Club!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News