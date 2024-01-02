There’s good news as Shah Rukh Khan led Dunki has crossed the 200 crore mark at the Indian box office. The dramedy made the most of the New Year holiday, and collections witnessed a major jump. The earnings remained in the vicinity of 3 crores on the second Tuesday, despite a regular working day. Scroll below for early estimates on day 13.

The Rajkumar Hirani directorial hit the theatre screens on December 21, 2023. As much as Shah Rukh Khan fans were excited, there was a big fear in our minds. And it was because of the big box office clash with Prabhas’ Salaar, which was released the following day. It would be safe to say that this dramedy has created its niche and continues to attract footfalls at the ticket windows.

Dunki Early Estimates Day 13

Till day 12, Dunki has made a box office collection of 198.92 crores. Monday marked the New Year holiday all across the nation, and a bumper day was witnessed at the ticket windows. Shah Rukh Khan starrer garnered a massive 10.85 crores.

With normal working days kicking in, Dunki has managed a decent total on the second Tuesday. As per the early trends flowing in, the film has raked in collections in the range of 2.80-3.50 crores on day 13.

The overall total will now land somewhere around 201.72-202.42 crores. And with that, Shah Rukh Khan’s third release of 2023 has entered the 200 crore club. Drumrolls, please!

Dunki’s run at the box office

There is no competition in the near future. By this time, Dunki and Salaar have attracted their separate audience and are very well co-existing at the ticket windows. In fact, there is also Ranbir Kapoor led Animal, which continues to witness decent footfalls.

The next big challenge on the big screens is Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone led Fighter. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is slated for a theatrical release on 25 January 2024. Until then, there is a freeway for Dunki as well as Salaar.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such interesting box office updates.

Must Read: Dunki VS Tiger 3 Day-Wise Box Office: Salman Khan’s ‘Average’ Film Is Faring Better Than The ‘Hailed All Around’ Shah Rukh Khan Film?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News