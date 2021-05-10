Salman Khan’s films are filled with entertainment, entertainment and his fantastic chemistry with the actresses. In just a couple of days, we’ll be able to watch his Eid release of this year, Radhe. Salman has gotten on the promotional bandwagon as he interacted with media today about the film.

Advertisement

From his chemistry with Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha and now Disha Patani to the much-talked-about kissing scene in Radhe, Salman was at his candid best in the interview.

Advertisement

When asked about his impeccable chemistry with his leading ladies, he said it exists because ‘it’s him’. Salman said, “Me… it’s me; it cannot be Shah Rukh Khan or Aamir Khan, it cannot be Akshay Kumar, it’s me, mine!”

Salman Khan was also asked if he’s ever gotten uncomfortable on screen. To which he added, “I’m all the time uncomfortable in romantic scenes or on-screen! Even (with) Katrina (joking).” The reporter continued the question if the actresses are uncomfortable too. To which he replied, “Mere film ke andar aisa kuch hota nai hai jo uncomfortable kare…”

He also mentioned the inclusion of ‘duct tape’ in the kiss with Disha Patani in Radhe and said, “Disha Patani is the heartthrob of the nation, but I go ahead with duct tape. Strange man I am.”

A reporter continued with the following question, “Your fans were surprised..” to which he cheekily replied, “so was I…”

Meanwhile, Disha Patani exclusively spoke to us in length about dance conversations with director Prabhudheva, having a fun environment on sets and much more. Amongst other things, the actress opened up about the much-talked-about kissing policy of Salman Khan in Radhe.

She said, “We all are actors at the end of the day, and the scene demanded that. I mean, once you see the scene, you will understand. So yea, we’re just doing what our directors are asking us to do. I mean, he did not actually kiss, so I don’t think he broke any kind of rule or something.”

Disha Patani also opened up about having a release amid the COVID pandemic. She said, “I am very, very grateful that at a time like this, we have a release. It has been stuck for one year now. So, I feel very grateful that it is coming out finally. I hope it reaches people and entertains them, especially at a time like this.”

How excited are you for Salman Khan’s Radhe? Share in the comments section below.

Must Read: Salman Khan Opens Up On (Not) Kissing Disha Patani In Radhe: “I Kissed A Duct Tape, Strange Man I Am”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube