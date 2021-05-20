Salman Khan is one of the top superstars of Bollywood. He is undoubtedly one of the biggest fitness inspirations for many and was a pioneer in bringing the trend of going shirtless on screen. But the actor wasn’t the one who had a burly physique. In fact, in the early ’90s, the Dabangg actor had an extremely thin physique.

Advertisement

Like many aspiring actors, Salman wanted to become a film star. He also had a portfolio of his latest photoshoots which he took along everywhere to show any producer or director to get some work. But he got rejected plenty of times due to his lean physique. Later, with his will and determination, he built a huge part of his fan following on just his abs.

Advertisement

As per IBTimes, Salman Khan, before taking up acting as a career, was inclined towards filmmaking as suggested by his friends. His father Salim Khan also believed that he would make it only as a romantic actor and who’d star in a few films. Salim had said to him, “You can’t become Mohalle ka dada or lawyer or an inspector.” He also compared Salman with Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, and Chunky Panday and asked him whether he sees any similarities between them and him.

Following this, Salman Khan decided to hit the gym but his father, Salim Khan, refused to pay any extravagant gym membership fees for him. But this did not deter him. The Maine Pyar Kiya actor went ahead to join Bhaiya Gym with his gang of friends including Ronit Roy, Shehzad Khan, Rafiq Kazi and Iqbal among others. He even saw actors like Sunny Deol and Amrita Singh stepping out from one of the prestigious gyms in Bandra’s Sea Rock hotel, where the annual membership would cost around Rs 10,000 at that time.

While Bhaiya Gym is not a celebrity Gym, but it is located near the residence of Mala Sinha and Dharmendra Deol. And the best part is the annual gym fee of this fitness place was Rs 60 only! For the unversed, Bhaiya Gym aka Bandra Physical Cultural Association Gym was established in May 1925 on St. Martin Road. The gym continues to run with Salman Khan‘s picture hung on their walls.

Must Read: Andhadhun, Secret Superstar & These 3 Bollywood Films Entered 200 Crore Club Globally Despite Not Even Crossing 100 Crores In India

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube