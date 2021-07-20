Milind Soman Looks Irresistible As He Goes Monochromatic In A Salt & Pepper Look

Milind Soman took to social media on Monday and shared a black and white picture describing his rainy Monday mood on a set.

The actor wrote on Instagram: “Crazy rainy monday mood. #onanotherset.”

In the black and white picture post, Milind Soman flaunts a chiselled look, appearing suave in a black high-neck and black leather jacket.

Milind Soman was complimented for his picture post from Bollywood colleagues and fans.

Milind’s wife Ankita Konwar commented: “Omg!!”

Bollywood fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote: “Quite sun kisses I say!”

The Milind Soman was last seen in the web series “Paurashpur” and “Four more shots please”.

Meanwhile recently, model-actor-fitness enthusiast Milind and his wife Ankita Konwar celebrated their third wedding anniversary on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Milind shared pictures with his wife. He wrote: “Happy 3rd anniversary @ankita_earthy, miss you every moment you crazy thing #love.”

Ankita penned a note on Instagram: “Everyday is an adventure, a new anniversary of something and another valentines day with you. 3 years since we had our magical wedding in that little forest in Spain, barefoot, in front of a waterfall. Being with you is like experiencing magic, firsthand! You’re the water to my earth. Shaping me, nurturing me, growing with me. I’m grateful for this bond we share, every single living minute. Always and forever #ultreia #foreverlove #forbetterorforworse #insicknessandinhealth.”

