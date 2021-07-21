Manjot Singh who rose to fame with his character of ‘Lali’ with Fukrey revealed in a recent interview that he was out of work for two years after the film was released. The 29-year-old actor will now be seen in SonyLIV’s Chutzpah that also stars his friend Varun Sharma.

Manjot also revealed that he wasn’t satisfied with the kind of roles he was getting.

In an interview with Times Now, Manjot Singh revealed that he had not had work for two years and said, “When I started (my career), I was 16, that time I got a lot of films. After Fukrey, I think ek time aaya tha ke mere paas do saal tak kaam nahi tha (there was time when I did not get work for two years).”

Manjot Singh continued, “So, the offers that were coming I didn’t wish to do and things I wanted to do, weren’t coming my way. I was not satisfied with the offers I was getting. So that was a phase where I felt easy nahi hai (it’s not easy). Sitting at home, I was studying and at the same time I was getting films. I was earning good money too, (I thought) life is amazing. But reality check tab pata chalta (you get a reality check) when you have to wait for the right thing.”

Back in 2019, Manjot revealed that it was difficult to find roles because of his religion. He spoke to Hindustan Times and recalled an incident of a casting manager and said, “So, they took my portfolio. After a few days, they reverted saying that ‘since you are a sardar, it is quite difficult for us to search a role for you’. I was shocked. If you check my 10-year-long career, 90% of them are hit films…”

