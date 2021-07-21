Raj Kundra has left the entire industry in shock. He has been sent to judicial custody over his alleged involvement in the creation and publication of p*rn films via online apps. Many including Kangana Ranaut, Rakhi Sawant amongst others have shared their take on the matter. The latest one joining the list is Mika Singh and he’s seen one of the apps. Read on for details.

For the unversed, Raj has been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Reacting to the whole Raj Kundra row, Mika Singh while interacting with the paps yesterday said, “Main toh wait hi kar raha hoon ke kya hoga. Let’s see. Jo bhi hoga acha hoga, mujhe itna knowledge nahi hai unke app ke baare mein. Maine ek app dekhi thi, wo simple app thi. Zyada kuch tha nahi uske andar so let’s hope for the best (Whatever happens, it will be for the good. I don’t have much knowledge about his app. I have seen one of his apps and that was simple, wasn’t anything in it)”

According to Mika Singh, Raj is a ‘nice guy.’ He added, “I think he’s a nice guy, Raj Kundra. Ab dekhte hai kya sach hai aur kya jhoot hai jo court hi bata sakta hai. (The court will decide what’s right and what’s wrong)”

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty has maintained her silence on the entire row. The actress was supposed to be present on Super Dancer Chapter 4 sets. However, she skipped being a part of the shoot. Reportedly, it was Karisma Kapoor who later filled in for the episode.

