KRK cannot just let a day go without tweeting. From Salman Khan to CarryMinati and Saloniyaapa, he wasn’t publicity anyhow! His latest target is Bollywood over Raj Kundra row and Kangana Ranaut’s opinion on the same. Read on for Kamaal R Khan’s latest set of tweets.

Advertisement

For the unversed, yesterday Kangana react to Raj Kundra’s arrest and wrote on her Instagram story, “This is why I call movie industry a gutter… all that glitter is not gold, I am going to expose underbelly of Bullywood in my upcoming production called Tiku weds Sheru… We need strong value system and conscience in the creative industry and of course a whip”

Advertisement

Reacting to the post shared by Kangana Ranaut, KRK tweeted, “I don’t have any problem if #KanganaRanaut calls Bollywood a gutter. But I just want to ask her that what she is doing in that gutter? She should live in her beautiful city Manali instead of gutter. Aakhir Kangana Ki Kaya majboori hai, Iss Gutter main Rahne Ki?”

This is not the first time KRK has taken a dig at Kangana Ranaut. Previously too, he suggested the actress quit showbiz.

Just not that, Kamaal R Khan now even mocked Bollywood for the range of controversies it is time and again involved in. In another tweet, he wrote, “Waise Apna Bollywood bhi hai Zabardast! Duniya Ki Kaunsi Burai Hai Jo Yahan Nahi Hai! Porn, drugs, Sharab, Hawala, rape, murder, wagairah Wagairah Sabhi Se सुसज्जित है!”

He also shamed Raj Kundra in an indirect tweet saying one is the most poor person if he is running his family by making p*rn films.

I don’t have any problem if #KanganaRanaut calls Bollywood a gutter. But I just want to ask her that what she is doing in that gutter? She should live in her beautiful city Manali instead of gutter. Aakhir Kangana Ki Kaya majboori hai, Iss Gutter main Rahne Ki? https://t.co/KwrXNYGwnM — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 21, 2021

Waise Apna Bollywood bhi hai Zabardast! Duniya Ki Kaunsi Burai Hai Jo Yahan Nahi Hai! Porn, drugs, Sharab, Hawala, rape, murder, wagairah Wagairah Sabhi Se सुसज्जित है! 🙏🏼🤪😭 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 21, 2021

If you have to earn money to run your house by making porn films, then you are most poor person in this world. ये दर्शाता है कि आपके पास कुछ ग़लत कामों की वजह से पैसे तो आ गए, लेकिन आज भी आपकी सोच भी लुक्खो वाली है और आपके काम भी लुकखागिरी वाले हैं! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 21, 2021

Meanwhile, Raj Kundra has been sent to judicial custody over his alleged involvement in the creation and publication of p*rn videos. The police is still investigating the whole case.

Must Read: Gandii Baat Fame Gehana Vasisth Defends Raj Kundra: “He Never Forced Me To Do Anything…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube