Akshay Kumar is currently the most bankable actor in Bollywood and his recent release Sooryavanshi broke major records. Although the Khiladi star doesn’t party to celebrate the success of his films but there was a time when he threw an impromptu party along with Kareena Kapoor to celebrate the opening collections of Kambakkht Ishq. Both the actors decided to invite the entire industry and even called Shah Rukh Khan.

The Bollywood superstar is currently seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, also featuring Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.

Talking about the unplanned party in 2009, as quoted by IANS, Akshay Kumar told, “Yes, I did call Shah Rukh Khan to invite him. When Kareena and I suddenly decided on Sunday evening to have a party, we decided we’d invite the entire industry. This wasn’t a party to celebrate our success alone. It was also a party to celebrate the success of New York as much as my own film. So, apart from me and Kareena, the party’s unofficial hosts were Katrina Kaif, John Abraham and the entire New York team.”

In the past, Akshay Kumar had claimed that some members of the Bollywood industry tried sabotaging his films but still he called up everyone to celebrate the success of Kambakkht Ishq and New York.

He told, “I want them to celebrate any success and not be happy when films fail. When New York was released, SMS messages against the film were sent out. The same thing is happening with my film. Why be negative? Especially when I’ve always been happy for all my colleagues’ successes?”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan couldn’t attend the bash as he was busy shooting in San Francisco but Akshay Kumar didn’t lose hope as he claimed that there’ll be plenty more occasions.

The Hera Pheri star hosted the party at Marriott Hotel, and although he shies away from parties, “but this time I think we all needed to express solidarity and happiness over the end of the prolonged slump.”

Talking about how he along with Kareena Kapoor planned the celebration, Akshay Kumar revealed, “We quickly drew up a list. She (Bebo) invited her friends. I invited mine. Then we began making the calls. Then there was Tina (Twinkle) who called her friends. That just about covered the whole industry.”

