Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa enjoyed an amazing week one at the box office. Particularly in Telugu and Hindi versions, the film proved its mettle. However, yesterday two big competitors arrived in the form of Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy and Ranveer Singh’s 83. So let’s see how the film fared on its day 8 i.e. second Friday.

Even now, the film is working really well in single screens. In fact, it is putting up a great show than 83, which released yesterday. In the Hindi belt, Allu Arjun is leading the way for single screens. However, in multiplexes, it is facing stiff competition with Spider-Man: No Way Home and 83. Speaking of the Telugu audience, it has been impacted strongly by the release of Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy.

Speaking of day 8 numbers, Pushpa has earned 4-5 crores (all languages). It’s a sharp drop from day 7’s 10 crores. Its grand total stands at 164-165 crores. As screens have got divided, it will be interesting to see how Allu Arjun’s film works during its second week.

Meanwhile, director Sukumar recently said he is yet to start work on the sequel ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ and that work will begin on it in February next year.

Talking to IANS, Sukumar disclosed, “I have shot some portions for ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ but then, these will have to be reshot. I will have to shoot the entire film and we intend to start shooting in February next year. We intend to release the film on December 16 next year, just like how we released ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ on December 17 this year.”

