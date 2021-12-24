The makers of the magnum opus Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde recently unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the film at a massive fan event in Hyderabad.

The visual spectacle of a trailer shows high octane scenes involving a huge boat and the mighty oceans, which has left us all spellbound, which gives us major Titanic feels.

See what fans have to say about the trailer of Radhe Shyam:

Can't wait to witness this huge visual treat from #RadheShyam

This gonna be Indian Titanic ❤️

Lots of love for this huge visuals created by @director_radhaa and his team

Amazing trailer ✨❤️

"Can love win over Fate??" Let's know the answer on Jan 14th 2022 #RadheShyamTrailer pic.twitter.com/9XmL4UN8mg — Nanda Kumar (@NandaKu77734925) December 23, 2021

#RadheShyamTrailer is looking good. Top notch visuals. Extraordinary songs. — Glory of Telugu Cinema (@cinema_glory) December 24, 2021

#RadheShyamTrailer Looks interesting. Visuals and BGM are top notch😍. And above all #Prabhas and #PoojaHegde chemistry making you feel the heat 🔥. Loved the last 1 minute of the trailer more Here is my honest reaction video of the trailer #RadheShyam https://t.co/ECVVeCiefz — Dushyant Diwvedi (@DushyantDiwvedi) December 24, 2021

#RadheShyamTrailer is the visual eye feast #Prabhas just super cool 😎 wishing all the very best for entire team of #RadheyShyam https://t.co/VNklTIfn9w — Yogesh Reddy (@yogeshreddy8585) December 24, 2021

Fans and audiences have been waiting with bated breath for Radhe Shyam to be hit the theatres. Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present ‘Radheshyam’ a UV Creations production. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

The makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer ‘Radhe Shyam’ are gearing up for its release in January with plans for a big fan event with nearly 40,000 fans in attendance.

Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, ‘Radhe Shyam’ is as an epic love story, featuring Prabhas as a palmist, while Pooja plays his love interest.

The makers of ‘Radhe Shyam’ have planned a huge fan event in Hyderabad, where the theatrical trailer of the movie is to be launched.

The makers have decided to accommodate as many as 40,000 fans from across the country to witness the massive event.

“Close to 40,000 fans from all over India will be attending the event following all the COVID protocols. Only people with double vaccination certificates will be allowed entry for the event,” an official source confirmed.

Radhe Shyam is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, the movie releases on January 14, 2022.

