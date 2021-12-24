Radhe Shyam trailer: Breathtaking visuals reminds fans of Titanic!
Radhe Shyam Trailer: Breathtaking Visuals Reminds Fans Of Titanic! (Photo Credit: Still From Radhe Shyam )

The makers of the magnum opus Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde recently unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the film at a massive fan event in Hyderabad.

The visual spectacle of a trailer shows high octane scenes involving a huge boat and the mighty oceans, which has left us all spellbound, which gives us major Titanic feels.

See what fans have to say about the trailer of Radhe Shyam:

Fans and audiences have been waiting with bated breath for Radhe Shyam to be hit the theatres. Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present ‘Radheshyam’ a UV Creations production. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

The makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer ‘Radhe Shyam’ are gearing up for its release in January with plans for a big fan event with nearly 40,000 fans in attendance.

Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, ‘Radhe Shyam’ is as an epic love story, featuring Prabhas as a palmist, while Pooja plays his love interest.

The makers of ‘Radhe Shyam’ have planned a huge fan event in Hyderabad, where the theatrical trailer of the movie is to be launched.

The makers have decided to accommodate as many as 40,000 fans from across the country to witness the massive event.

“Close to 40,000 fans from all over India will be attending the event following all the COVID protocols. Only people with double vaccination certificates will be allowed entry for the event,” an official source confirmed.

Radhe Shyam is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, the movie releases on January 14, 2022.

