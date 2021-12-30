Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe opened up on his crush on co-star Helena Bonham Carter, aka Bellatrix Lestrange, during the filming of the movies. The iconic wizarding world came to life in the films and saw Daniel in the titular role. Alongside him, Emma Watson played the role of Hermoine Granger, and Rupert Grint played Ron Weasley.

Advertisement

The cast and the crew of the films are now reuniting for a reunion special on the 20th anniversary of the first movie. While filming the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, the cast got candid about the crushes they had on-set.

Advertisement

Daniel Radcliffe opened up about his crush, Helena Bonham Carter, and read a note that he had given to the actress during filming Harry Potter, as reported by ET Canada. “Dear HBC, It was a pleasure being your co-star and coaster in the sense that I always ended up holding your coffee,” the note read.

“I do love you. And I just wish I had been born 10 years earlier I might [have had] a chance. Lots of love and thanks for being cool,” the note written by Daniel Radcliffe for Harry Potter co-star Helena Bonham Carter read. Other than him, Emma Watson also revealed her crush on Tom Felton, aka Draco Malfoy.

The same publication reported that Watson talked about her crush in the reunion special. “I walked into the room where we were having tutoring, The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard. And I just don’t know how to say it — I just fell in love with him,” she said.

Other than Daniel Radcliffe, Ron Weasley, Emma Watson, Helena Bonham Carter, and Tom Felton, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Bonnie Wright, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, and many more will appear in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.

Must Read: Andrew Garfield’s Stuntman Asks Fans To “Not Assume Things” While Clearing Up The Amazing Spider-Man 3 Rumours He Ignited

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube