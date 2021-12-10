Did you know that Kate Winslet didn’t want to stop shooting s*x scenes with Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic and regrets that it had to end? The movie, which is based on real-life events, is one of the greatest romantic-tragedy films of all time. A young Leo and Kate mesmerized the hearts of the viewers, and the amazing song ‘My Heart Will Go On’ by Celine Dion was a cherry on the top.

It has been twenty-four years since the film was released, and today we look back at the relationship the two actors formed on the set as well as the time when Winslet regretted one thing from the film.

According to Showbiz CheatSheet, Kate Winslet once sat down for an interview back in 1998, where she shared her battle with one of the most expensive movies ever made and her s*x talks with Leo. “We were kind of the two goofy kids on the set,” Kate said. “Y’know, working with Leonardo DiCaprio — he’s a bit gorgeous, and I was worried that I was going to be bowled over by him, or that he was going to find me all stuffy and Shakespearean and English. But the second we met, we just completely clicked,” she added.

Leonardo DiCaprio, who was present next to her during the interview said that they have been friends for months. Kate Winslet then further added about the s*x scene between her and the Inception actor. “Doing that scene it so wasn’t us. And yet, we were so locked into what all that had to be about. The Rose in me was really sort of loving the Jack in him, actually. And even though I didn’t feel that way about Leo, it was quite nice to sort of feel that way in the scene,” she said.

She continued, “It was quite lovely. And then, you know, the camera stopped rolling, and he gets up and walks off, and the scene’s done. And I remember lying there thinking, ‘What a shame that’s over.’ Because it was quite nice. It was.”

“You know, some very, very personal things, asking each other for advice,” Kate Winslet said while adding that she and Leonardo DiCaprio also shared s*x tips. “Not necessarily comparing notes but sort of, ‘No, don’t do it like that, do it like this.’ He’s very good at that. I have to say, a lot of those s*xual tips he’s given me have worked. And I know it’s vice versa.'”

