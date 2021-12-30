Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home hit the screens earlier this month and fans of the superhero got to see not one but all three actors who played him together on-screen. While it was an amazing time for the fans, scripting the story was nothing short of a multiverse of madness for screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

In a recent chat, the duo got candid about scripting the third Tom Holland-led film and how the earlier Spider-Man(s) – Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, helped in shaping the film’s climax. Interested in knowing what they did and said? Well, read on.

During an interaction with The Hollywood Reporter, the screenwriting duo for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers got candid about it. In their chat, they revealed how Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield shaped the ideas and characters for the third act of the film as they understood the superhero inside out.

By December 2020, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield were both secretly signed on to play important extended cameos in Spider-Man: No Way Home. But then, they had yet to receive any script pages. Besides only slipping into their spidey suits after years, the two were able to elevate their roles and even assist Tom Holland’s Peter on his journey to establishing his morality.

Talking about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s contribution in shaping the climax of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Erik Sommers said, “They had thoughts, and it was really interesting and helpful to see their thoughts. No one knows the character as well as — or gives as much thought to the character — as someone who has to then embody it and sell it. It’s always valuable to hear what the actor is thinking. It definitely shaped what we did.”

Continuing further, Chris McKenna added, “They had great ideas that really elevated everything we were going for and added layers and an arc and we really actually started honing into the idea that these two guys were really helping Tom’s Peter on his journey to becoming who he ends up becoming. There’s a crucial, moral moment that they help him get through in the climax of the movie. So much of that was brought by Tobey and Andrew’s ideas and shaping of what they thought their characters could bring to this story.”

