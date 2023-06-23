Rihanna is glowing more than ever with her adorable baby bump as she cheered for her partner, A$ap Rocky, at the 2023 Cannes Lions Festival on Wednesday. Her maternity fashion is envious, and the songstress knows she rocks in every outfit and does not let her pregnancy get in the way of making statements. The singer was shining brighter than Diamonds in this bold and beautiful out. Scroll below to check it out!

For the unversed, RiRi welcomed her and her partner’s first child in May last year, and they named their son RZA, and now she is once again embracing motherhood with the second child. She stole the attention earlier this year when she debuted her baby bump during her eclectic performance at the Super Bowl.

Rihanna’s pictures from A$ap Rocky‘s Spotify concert have been going viral on Twitter posing with her baby’s daddy. During the concert, RiRi’s partner took the internet by shock after addressing her as his wife, convincing the netizens that the couple got married quietly. Anyway, speaking of the singer’s gorgeous attire, she was wearing an Oséree “microkini” worth $225, which could be clearly seen through her sheer floor-length gown.

Rihanna sported a black see-through gown over her glimmering microkini; her vintage mesh gown is by Jean Paul Gaultier. She went minimal on the accessories wearing a pair of stud earrings only, and her tattoos were all the accessories she flaunted. The Umbrella songstress paired her fancy outfit with a pair of padlocked python Tom Ford stilettos. For hair and makeup, she had her hair tied in a low ponytail, full coverage foundation with a perfect contour and rosy cheeks; she sported soft smokey kohled eyes with voluminous lashes. Last but not least, she opted for a brown-shaded lip colour with a good amount of gloss on it.

Check out her picture here, shared by a fan page ‘gabriel’ on Twitter:

pregnancy looks so good on rihanna!!! pic.twitter.com/PyT2z6IZky — 𝖌𝖆𝖇𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖑 (@gabgonebad) June 22, 2023

What are your thoughts on Rihanna’s latest look? Let us know in the comments, and for fashion stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

