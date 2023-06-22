Jessica Madsen has “magpie eyes” when it comes to fashion.

The ‘Bridgerton’ actress attended the Cartier’s Queen Cup Polo in Windsor adorned in a tailored Ba ‘n’ sh skirt suit that was accessorised by a Cartier bag and jewellery and admits that she loves the “empowering” feeling that a suit gives her.

Jessica Madsen told Harper’s Bazaar: “When I saw this Ba ‘n’ sh suit, I immediately thought it was me and when I tried it on, it felt like it was an extension of myself. I love the Miu Miu mini-skirt vibe.”

“I have Magpie eyes when it comes to fashion. If I love it and it feels like a piece I can have forever, I’ll treat myself to it. Most of the time, I’m drawn to an empowering yet elegant suit, so when Cartier invited me to the polo, I thought that this was the perfect day out for it. To wear Cartier jewellery is also incredibly cool – I was in heaven.”

Jessica Madsen explained that she has long-lasting love for Cartier that runs in her family.

She said: “Personally, I don’t think it gets any better than Cartier when it comes to jewellery. This feels so special to me; I’ve loved Cartier ever since I was a little girl. My parents and older siblings all have matching Cartier watches, so to me, it feels like a true staple.”

Jessica Madsen considers fashion to be a form of self-expression and likes to be involved in the styling process as much as possible.

The Bridgerton actress said: “I like to be really involved, but I also want my team’s input and to allow them their creative freedom. I love nothing more than being surprised by what someone else envisions and what that evokes in me. I want style to help inspire and stretch my self-expression, as well as my creative boundaries, too.

“A suit is my usual go-to but, equally, it could be a long flowing dress. I’m constantly surprising myself and exploring where my confidence lies, which is really exciting.”

