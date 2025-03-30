The Pradeep Ranganathan starrer Tamil coming-of-age comedy-drama Dragon has witnessed a phenomenal success story in Kollywood. The movie ticked off a major milestone by becoming the first Tamil film of 2025 to cross 150 crores worldwide. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 37th day.

Dragon Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 37

On its 37th day, the Pradeep Ranganathan starrer earned 5 lakhs when it comes to the day-wise collection. This was a slight growth of 25% since the film amassed 4 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film comes to 101.97 crores.

Including the taxes, the film’s gross collection now stands at 120.32 crores. The film garnered around 33 crores in overseas collections. Dragon’s worldwide collection now stands at 153.32 crores.

The movie needs around 6.68 crores more to cross 160 crores. However, the film remains at the lower levels now with the day-wise collection being drastically reduced. It might close the curtains with 155 crores worldwide as the film has now reached the last leg of its theatrical run. But nevertheless, it has managed to become a huge success for the Tamil film industry. The movie has also gone on to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025 globally.

Dragon has been mounted at a budget of 35 crores. With its current India net collection of 101.97 crores, its ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 66.97 crores. With this, the ROI percentage stands at 191%. However, the film is still lagging behind Madha Gaja Raja which holds the position of the most profitable Tamil film of 2025.

About The Film

Talking about the film, Dragon has been directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. Apart from Pradeep Ranganathan, it also stars Anupama Parameswaran, Kayadu Lohar and Mysskin in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Leon James.

