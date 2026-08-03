Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 24: Surpasses Salman Khan’s Race 3, Eyes A Spot Among Ajay Devgn’s Top 5 Grossers In India( Photo Credit – T-Series/YouTube)

Unlike Welcome To The Jungle, Dhamaal 4 hasn’t lost its steam completely coming into the fourth week. Amid the storm of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the adventure comedy film continues to enjoy its share of audiences, pushing the tally ahead at the Indian box office. In the meantime, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Salman Khan’s Race 3 and got a step closer to entering Ajay Devgn’s top 5 highest-grossing films of all time. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 24!

How much did Dhamaal 4 earn at the Indian box office in 24 days?

The Bollywood adventure-comedy film scored 2.64 crore on the fourth Sunday, day 24. Compared to day 23’s 2.03 crore, it displayed a jump of 30.04%. Overall, it has earned 170.45 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 201.13 crore gross. From here, the film is expected to conclude its run at 180-185 crore net.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 99.09 crore

Week 2 – 44.24 crore

Week 3 – 21.14 crore

Day 22 – 1.31 crore

Day 23 – 2.03 crore

Day 24 – 2.64 crore

Total – 170.45 crore

Surpasses Salman Khan’s Race 3

With 170.45 crore, Dhamaal 4 has surpassed Race 3 (169 crore) to become the 63rd highest-grossing Hindi film of all time at the Indian box office. The next target is Ajay Devgn’s own Raid 2 (179.3 crore).

Likely to enter Ajay Devgn’s top 5 grossers

Dhamaal 4 is already Ajay Devgn’s 6th highest-grossing film in India. To claim the 5th spot, it must beat Raid 2, which is 8.79 crore away. So, by adding another 8.8 crore to the kitty, the film will cross Raid 2, which is achievable.

Take a look at Ajay Devgn’s top 10 grossers in India (net):

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – 279.5 crore Singham Again – 270.6 crore Drishyam 2 – 241 crore Golmaal Again – 205.72 crore Raid 2 – 179.3 crore Dhamaal 4 – 170.45 crore (24 days) Total Dhamaal – 154.3 crore Shaitaan – 151 crore Singham Returns – 141 crore Golmaal 3 – 106 crore

Advertisement

Check out the day-wise worldwide collection breakdown of Dhamaal 4.

Must Read: Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 11: Beats Bigil To Become Thalapathy Vijay’s 4th Highest-Grossing Film In India

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News