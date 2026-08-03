Unlike Welcome To The Jungle, Dhamaal 4 hasn’t lost its steam completely coming into the fourth week. Amid the storm of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the adventure comedy film continues to enjoy its share of audiences, pushing the tally ahead at the Indian box office. In the meantime, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Salman Khan’s Race 3 and got a step closer to entering Ajay Devgn’s top 5 highest-grossing films of all time. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 24!
How much did Dhamaal 4 earn at the Indian box office in 24 days?
The Bollywood adventure-comedy film scored 2.64 crore on the fourth Sunday, day 24. Compared to day 23’s 2.03 crore, it displayed a jump of 30.04%. Overall, it has earned 170.45 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 201.13 crore gross. From here, the film is expected to conclude its run at 180-185 crore net.
Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):
- Week 1 – 99.09 crore
- Week 2 – 44.24 crore
- Week 3 – 21.14 crore
- Day 22 – 1.31 crore
- Day 23 – 2.03 crore
- Day 24 – 2.64 crore
Total – 170.45 crore
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Surpasses Salman Khan’s Race 3
With 170.45 crore, Dhamaal 4 has surpassed Race 3 (169 crore) to become the 63rd highest-grossing Hindi film of all time at the Indian box office. The next target is Ajay Devgn’s own Raid 2 (179.3 crore).
Likely to enter Ajay Devgn’s top 5 grossers
Dhamaal 4 is already Ajay Devgn’s 6th highest-grossing film in India. To claim the 5th spot, it must beat Raid 2, which is 8.79 crore away. So, by adding another 8.8 crore to the kitty, the film will cross Raid 2, which is achievable.
Take a look at Ajay Devgn’s top 10 grossers in India (net):
- Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – 279.5 crore
- Singham Again – 270.6 crore
- Drishyam 2 – 241 crore
- Golmaal Again – 205.72 crore
- Raid 2 – 179.3 crore
- Dhamaal 4 – 170.45 crore (24 days)
- Total Dhamaal – 154.3 crore
- Shaitaan – 151 crore
- Singham Returns – 141 crore
- Golmaal 3 – 106 crore
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Check out the day-wise worldwide collection breakdown of Dhamaal 4.
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