The Odyssey India Box Office Day 20 Collection! (Photo Credit: Universal Pictures)

Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Robert Pattinson starrer The Odyssey has moved past the 150 crore mark in India. It has enjoyed an excellent run, but is now facing strong competition from Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Will Christopher Nolan’s epic action fantasy drama wrap up as the 8th highest Hollywood grosser of all time? Scroll below for the day 20 report!

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 20

According to estimates, The Odyssey collected 2.15 crore net across all languages in India on day 20. It witnessed a 10% drop in the last 24 hours, but still stayed higher than the third Monday of 2 crore. The hold is impressive, considering competition from Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The total collection in India now surges to 152.66 crore net. Including GST, the gross earnings stand at 180.13 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India across all languages (net collection):

Week 1 – 85.65 crore

Week 2 – 45.67 crore

Day 15 – 3.41 crore

Day 16 – 5.66 crore

Day 17 – 5.72 crore

Day 18 – 2 crore

Day 19 – 2.4 crore

Day 20 – 2.15 crore

Total – 152.66 crore

Can The Odyssey beat The Jungle Book?

The Odyssey is currently the 8th highest-grossing Hollywood film of all time at the Indian box office. It needs 35.34 crore more in the kitty to beat The Jungle Book and climb up the ladder. That may no longer be possible, as it has been in theatres for almost three weeks, and the pace will now slow down. Christopher Nolan’s directorial will likely conclude its run within the 175 crore range.

The Odyssey India Box Office Day 20 Summary

Net collection: 152.66 crore

Gross collection: 180.13 crore

Here’s the detailed The Odyssey day-wise collection breakdown in India.

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Must Read: Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office Day 7: Earns 51% Higher Than Spider-Man: No Way Home – Unstoppable!

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