The Odyssey China Box Office: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Hits $5 Million In Pre-Sales (Photo Credit – Universal Pictures)

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is ruling the worldwide box office, and it has not yet been released in China, but pre-sales are going strong. It completes seven days of its pre-sales at the box office in China. The mythological epic could be his biggest hit locally. The pre-sales momentum is strong, but is it enough to score a strong opening weekend in China? Scroll below to find out.

The movie has crossed the mega milestone at the worldwide box office. It is only the 3rd R-rated film in history to achieve this feat. It is on track to become the all-time highest-grossing film by the Oscar-winning filmmaker. The film will retain IMAX screenings in the coming weeks, which will help significantly with its worldwide collections.

The Odyssey pre-sales in China

The Odyssey is set to be released in China next week, and it is showing strong pre-sales results. The film completed 7 days of its pre-sales in China on this Friday for the August 8-16 period. It also has its second round of limited previews on Saturday and Sunday. According to Luiz Fernando’s X post, the epic collected $5.8 million in pre-sales in China with 6 days still left.

Pre-sales breakdown

August 8, Saturday Preview — $2.4 million

August 9, Sunday Preview — $1.6 million

August 14, Friday Opening Day — $820,000

August 15, Saturday — $588,000

August 16, Sunday — $375,000

Total — $5.8 million

The amounts above don’t include the $708k earned during the August 1 and 2 limited previews, bringing the film’s total to $6.5 million already. The Odyssey is enjoying strong ratings on Douban from audiences who have already seen it during last weekend’s previews. It received 8.3 stars, slightly below Oppenheimer’s 8.8 on Douban.

More about the Odyssey’s debut in China

According to reports and its popularity worldwide, the Matt Damon starrer is eyeing a solid debut at the box office in China. Overall, it could also challenge Tenet for the title of Christopher Nolan’s biggest box-office hit in China. It could also beat F1 and Free Guy as the biggest non-franchise Hollywood hit in China. The Odyssey will be released in China on August 14.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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