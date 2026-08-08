Spider-Man: Brand New Day China Box Office: Officially Surpasses Jurassic World: Dominion Lifetime Total (Photo Credit – Instagram/Prime Video)

The Marvel juggernaut is determined to become the #1 Hollywood film at the box office in China post-COVID. In just ten days, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has surpassed the lifetime total of Jurassic World: Dominion, moving closer to the top 5 on the post-COVID list of the highest-grossing Hollywood films. Scroll below for the numbers.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day crossed $165 million at the box office in China

The film collected solid numbers at the box office in China, experiencing a significant drop from last Friday. It scored $7.8 million on its second Friday in China, dropping 56.3% from last Friday. The Tom Holland starrer accumulated this sum over 124k screenings, losing 13k from Thursday. In just ten days, the Marvel juggernaut hits the $165.3 million cume at the box office in China.

Brand New Day surpasses Jurassic World: Dominion in China

According to trade analyst, Luiz Fernando’s latest update, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has surpassed the lifetime total of Jurassic World: Dominion at the box office in China. For the unversed, the Chris Pratt starrer movie collected $157.9 million in its lifetime in China as the 6th highest-grossing Hollywood film post-COVID. But Brand New Day has beaten it to become the new #6 biggest Hollywood hit in post-COVID China. It is edging closer to breaking into the top 5 post-COVID Hollywood grossers.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing post-COVID Hollywood grossers

Zootopia 2 — $657.8 million Avatar: The Way of Water — $246 million F9 — $215.3 million Godzilla vs. Kong — $188.7 million Avatar: Fire and Ash — $178 million Spider-Man: Brand New Day — $165.3 million Jurassic World Dominion — $157.9 million Fast X — $135.2 million Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire — $134.3 million Meg 2: The Trench — $115.7 million

Brand New Day collected $2.7 million in pre-sales for the 2nd Saturday, and it is earning $30 million to $35 million in its second weekend at the box office in China. This weekend, it will beat Avatar: Fire and Ash’s $178 million to break into the top 5 post-COVID grossers in China. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has crossed $1 billion worldwide and was released in China last Wednesday.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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